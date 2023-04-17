Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DNLMY. Investec upgraded Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.98) to GBX 1,240 ($15.34) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dunelm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.98) to GBX 1,150 ($14.23) in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

DNLMY stock remained flat at $13.58 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

About Dunelm Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

