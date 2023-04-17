e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $72.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $90.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $90.43.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,446,749 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 363,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 120,568 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

