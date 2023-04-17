EAC Price Tops $0.0260 on Top Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 17th. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 51.8% higher against the dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $9,276.79 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.48 or 0.00334539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011588 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01645733 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,156.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

