Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.00.

ETN traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.11. 906,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,912. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.65.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.1% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

