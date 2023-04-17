EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Cuts U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Price Target to $3.00

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price suggests a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. 168,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,319. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $32.28 million, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

