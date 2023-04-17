EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Cuts U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Price Target to $3.00

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price suggests a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USEG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. 168,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,319. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $32.28 million, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.28.
U.S. Energy Company Profile
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
