Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 417,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,900. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $95.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). The company had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

