Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Earns Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $103.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.64. 2,131,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,529. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

