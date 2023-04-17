Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Price Performance
NYSE MSN opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Emerson Radio has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.91.
Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%.
Emerson Radio Company Profile
Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.
