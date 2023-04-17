Emocoin Price Reaches $0.0017 (EMO)

Emocoin (EMO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, Emocoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Emocoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emocoin has a market capitalization of $35.70 million and approximately $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Emocoin

Emocoin’s launch date was April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Emocoin is linktr.ee/emo.coin. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emocoin is www.emo.network. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emocoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170008 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

