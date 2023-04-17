Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $8.34 Million Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,088,000 after purchasing an additional 527,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 932.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 291,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.8 %

DNB traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

