Empire Life Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $18,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.50. 72,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,505. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $425.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.15.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

