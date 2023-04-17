Empire Life Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.15. The company had a trading volume of 580,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

