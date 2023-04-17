Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 2,253 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,982,000 after buying an additional 3,757,258 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,876 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.0 %

ICE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.50. The company had a trading volume of 717,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $125.36.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

