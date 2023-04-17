Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

NYSE ENB opened at $40.04 on Monday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

