Energi (NRG) Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Energi has a market cap of $12.36 million and $128,098.44 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00070724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00042510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020304 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,243,721 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

