Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.79-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.79-2.89 EPS.
Several analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.06.
Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.74. 1,851,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,994. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after buying an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,283,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
