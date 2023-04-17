Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading Down 4.8%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.41. Approximately 52,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 103,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ERO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Ero Copper Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Ero Copper Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERO. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,046,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,186,000 after buying an additional 2,276,264 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after purchasing an additional 809,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $5,280,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after purchasing an additional 340,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,804,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 292,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

