Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading Down 4.8%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.41. Approximately 52,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 103,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.
A number of analysts recently commented on ERO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Ero Copper Stock Down 3.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
