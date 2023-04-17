Ethereum Price Up 12% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Ethereum has a market cap of $247.52 billion and approximately $10.38 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,072.45 or 0.07034830 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00070624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00042703 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00020841 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 119,434,715 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

