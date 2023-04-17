Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.25.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

