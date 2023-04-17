Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Raytheon Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,910. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).
