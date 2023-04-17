Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

TFC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.88. 5,068,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,135,941. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

