Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 25,418 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,418 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $76.24. 485,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,789. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.48.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.