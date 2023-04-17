Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 98,600 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,752,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,600 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $115,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,761,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

