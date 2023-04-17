Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 1,087.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Fastenal by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.1 %

FAST stock opened at $53.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $58.07. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

