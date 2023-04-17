Fei USD Price Reaches $0.98 on Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003328 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $34.48 million and $321,819.83 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fei USD has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00031581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018814 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,423.67 or 0.99966266 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,457,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,195,971 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,457,357.46823735 with 35,195,970.59267044 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97160493 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $476,183.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

