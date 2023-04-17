Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $345.59 million and approximately $196.81 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00070525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00042181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00021392 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001348 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.