Financial Alternatives Inc Acquires Shares of 7,249 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Apple makes up 0.9% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,890,884,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $164.29. 26,653,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,123,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.