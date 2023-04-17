Financial Contrast: Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) versus 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Select Sands and 5E Advanced Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Sands $19.74 million 0.16 -$1.68 million ($0.01) -3.66 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million ($1.32) -4.09

Analyst Ratings

Select Sands has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials. 5E Advanced Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Sands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Select Sands and 5E Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00

5E Advanced Materials has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 375.31%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Select Sands.

Profitability

This table compares Select Sands and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Sands -4.38% -14.64% -5.09% 5E Advanced Materials N/A -96.48% -67.82%

Summary

Select Sands beats 5E Advanced Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

