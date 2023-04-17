First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,136,000 after buying an additional 784,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Horizon by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after buying an additional 1,302,014 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Horizon by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,205,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,901,000 after buying an additional 497,777 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.9% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,846,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,890,000 after purchasing an additional 429,056 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Horizon Stock Performance

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.46. 1,337,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,460,504. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

