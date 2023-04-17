First Horizon (FHN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Horizon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. First Horizon has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $910,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,714,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,390 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 56,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

