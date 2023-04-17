First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $230.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $190.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FSLR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut First Solar from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $208.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of -496.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.71. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $219.55.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 239.7% in the first quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

