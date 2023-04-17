First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Up 161.4% in March

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 161.4% from the March 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FKU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This is an increase from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 1,381.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 201,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 188,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 305.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

