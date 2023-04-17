First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Up 161.4% in March

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 161.4% from the March 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FKU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $40.42.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This is an increase from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.
About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
