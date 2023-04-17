Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $115.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average of $105.22.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

