Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.9% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,353,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,917,000 after acquiring an additional 653,053 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.17. The stock had a trading volume of 937,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.22.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

