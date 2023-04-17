Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,635,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 7,210,256 shares.The stock last traded at $4.91 and had previously closed at $5.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.85.

Fisker Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 395,116 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $2,975,223.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,180,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,957,305.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 395,116 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $2,975,223.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,180,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,957,305.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at $151,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,934,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

