Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Up 133.8% in March

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 133.8% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,018. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 525.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

