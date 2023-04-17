Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT Raised to $34.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FLYW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $29.14. 356,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,180. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. Flywire’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $1,415,049.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,047,206 shares in the company, valued at $30,117,644.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,540.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,486 shares of company stock valued at $8,563,074. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 127.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,057 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $4,839,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 13.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 15.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 6.0% in the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile



Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

