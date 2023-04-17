Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.80.

Formula One Group stock opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,031 shares of company stock worth $32,208,578. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Formula One Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

