Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.
Fortitude Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS FTCO opened at 6.96 on Monday. Fortitude Gold has a 52-week low of 5.25 and a 52-week high of 7.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.06.
About Fortitude Gold
