Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s previous close.
FTV has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.
Fortive Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of FTV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 514,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,169. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.47.
Insider Transactions at Fortive
In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fortive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 123.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fortive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fortive
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
