FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FTCI. Bank of America upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.56.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $303.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 80.94% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Equities analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 131,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $303,383.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 715,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,553.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Sasan Aminpour sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 923,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,963.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 131,906 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $303,383.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 715,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,553.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 623,897 shares of company stock worth $1,765,555 in the last three months. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 4.5% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

