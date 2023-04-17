Function X Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $198,642.68 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $81.27 million and $198,642.68 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Buying and Selling Function X
