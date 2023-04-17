Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Shares Up 9.9%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.23. 744,837 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 240,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.59 million and a PE ratio of -26.48.

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

