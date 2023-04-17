Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.45. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

About Galectin Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

