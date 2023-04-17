Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.45. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.57.
Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
