GATX (GATX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect GATX to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. GATX has set its FY23 guidance at $6.50-6.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.50-$6.90 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.63 million. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GATX to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GATX stock opened at $112.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $122.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

