Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $424.47 million and $958,737.05 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 421,533,411 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

