Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.73

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 327513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 43,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.