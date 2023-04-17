Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the March 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Genetron by 109.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 67,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Genetron by 86.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Genetron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genetron by 25.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTH traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.96. 31,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,483. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Genetron has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

