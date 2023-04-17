Genius Sports’ (GENI) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

GENI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE GENI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.41. 416,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,698,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 58,050 shares in the last quarter. Builders Union LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 10.1% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

