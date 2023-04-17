Genius Sports’ (GENI) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
GENI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.
Shares of NYSE GENI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.41. 416,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52.
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
