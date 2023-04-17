Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 3.8% Following Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 8,193,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 19,583,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Specifically, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 151,531 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $281,847.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,172,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,081,376.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 258,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $447,634.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,947,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,858,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 151,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $281,847.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,172,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,081,376.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,832,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,010. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 4.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

